Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CuriosityStream in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

CURI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.68. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 1,320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

