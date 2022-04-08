CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

Shares of CME stock opened at $244.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.13. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.