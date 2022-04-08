Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.37. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $57.51 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.