Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

