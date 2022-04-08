StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

