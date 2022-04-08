HSBC Downgrades Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF) to Hold

Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Orange Belgium stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday.
Orange Belgium Company Profile (Get Rating)
