Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) to Buy

Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:QCKSF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Quickstep has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Quickstep Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quickstep Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of composite solutions to the aerospace, defence, automotive, and other advanced manufacturing sectors. It manufacture complex composite parts and assemblies for ‘build to print’ applications, along with the design, development, and manufacture of complex engineered products.

