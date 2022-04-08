StockNews.com Downgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,809 shares of company stock worth $21,502,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after buying an additional 164,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

