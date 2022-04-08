VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $72.30. 117,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 181,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.