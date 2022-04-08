Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 409,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 693,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.
