ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading Down 1.6%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 12,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -0.05.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

