Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Price Down 2%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.35. 83,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 194,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $30.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Laird Superfood ( NYSEMKT:LSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves purchased 15,000 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 1,424.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

