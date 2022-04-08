Rollins Financial Makes New $318,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.08. 915,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.55 and a 12-month high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
