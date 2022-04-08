Rollins Financial Takes $370,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.80. 12,656,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,239,175. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $219.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.