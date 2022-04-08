Actinium Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $599,479.24 and $8,052.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 40,442,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

