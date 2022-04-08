Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Cap Achieves $10.71 Million

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $10.71 million and $1.72 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.16 or 0.07459865 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,595.05 or 0.99999210 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 100,070,737 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

