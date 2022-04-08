NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,595.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.87 or 0.00772725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00206967 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002701 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022164 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.