$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 217,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

