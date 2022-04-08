Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.24. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.