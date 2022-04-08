Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
