Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Cut by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.83.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.43. 4,119,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

