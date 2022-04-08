Rollins Financial Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.64. 5,883,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

