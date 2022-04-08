NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.08. 7,141,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,538,655. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

