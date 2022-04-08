MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Up 0.4%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.78 and last traded at $81.78. 1,283,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,453% from the average session volume of 19,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

