MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Down 3%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 2,855,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,338,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

