IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 522,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,068,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,091 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of IT Tech Packaging worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

