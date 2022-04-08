Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 163,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 796,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$56.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

