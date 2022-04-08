Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 163,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 796,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$56.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)
