Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.88. 1,406,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231,575% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

