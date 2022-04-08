49,737 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rollins Financial owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 145,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 934,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $53.90.

