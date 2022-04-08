Nexien BioPharma (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Trading Up 20.6%

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) shares traded up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 502,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,936% from the average session volume of 24,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXEN)

Nexien BioPharma, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways for the treatment of various diseases, medical conditions, and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

