United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 190,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 108,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.50.
About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)
