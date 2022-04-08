United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 190,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 108,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.50.

About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

