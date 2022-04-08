Rollins Financial Invests $846,000 in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after acquiring an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,684,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period.

IYF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $82.47. 391,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,686. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

