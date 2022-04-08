Beam Trading Up 8.5% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $45.55 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00084851 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 111,705,920 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

