Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.66). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

NVTA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 3,984,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. Invitae has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $41.03.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 45.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 968.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Invitae by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

