Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Impinj posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $655,723.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,970. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 499,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,083. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

