Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.70. 209,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.26 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.15. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

