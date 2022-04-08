Rollins Financial Invests $12.30 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rollins Financial owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $65.16. 1,825,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

