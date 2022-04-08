Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 799 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,291,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,454,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,451,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after acquiring an additional 224,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,040,000.

NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

