Rollins Financial Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up 0.8% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rollins Financial owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,316,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH traded up $5.47 on Thursday, reaching $299.31. 60,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,648. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.01.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

