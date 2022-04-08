Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.16. 6,184,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,155. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.99 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

