Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,321,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 3,948,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

