Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NOG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.