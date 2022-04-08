1,390 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

