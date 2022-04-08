Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $127.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

