AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,897,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,805,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

