First Bank & Trust Buys 66 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $28,440,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock traded down $7.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.84. The company had a trading volume of 323,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.