Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,395,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,012,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,180,186. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.