Galactrum (ORE) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Galactrum (ORE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Galactrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Galactrum has a market capitalization of $2,237.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,686.15 or 1.00066538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00063914 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00268938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00319403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00134392 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00084851 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004979 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.