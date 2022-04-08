Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Trading Down 2.7%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

About Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

