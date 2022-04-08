Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 9.1%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 8,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 123,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.
About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)
Recommended Stories
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.