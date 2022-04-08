Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 9.1%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 8,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 123,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$18.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,002.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

