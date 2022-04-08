Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 63,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

